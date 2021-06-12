Take Note: Peacock Orders Musical Comedy Series

Peacock wants to Take Note. The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of a new musical comedy that will follow a group of contestants competing in a singing competition series. The cast includes Braelyn Rankins, Nadine Roden, Aadin Church, and Sebastian Spencer. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

The pick-up comes just days after Peacock opted not to save Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, another musical comedy series. It was cancelled by NBC after two seasons.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Peacock announced the comedy series, TAKE NOTE, that follows a group of contestants from across the country competing in a fictional reality singing competition, Take Note. 10 half-hour episodes have been ordered, offering additional family and kids programming. The series will star Braelyn Rankins (Doom Patrol, Genius: Aretha) as Calvin Richards, Nadine Roden (Designated Survivor, Murdoch Mysteries) as Calvin’s mom Bria Richards, Aadin Church (Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” “Sister Act”) as Calvin’s dad Reggie Richards, and Sebastian Spencer (Overlord and the Underwoods) as Calvin’s brother Jordan Richards. 14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show – “Take Note” – and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight. TAKE NOTE will introduce a new generation to Pop, R&B, Country, and Rock classics along with originals by emerging musicians written specifically for the series.

