The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four; Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) Joins Amazon Series

Time to get ready for a small Gilmore Girls reunion. Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a guest-starring role. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the Amazon dramedy and also created Gilmore Girls.

No details were released about Ventimiglia’s role on the Amazon series. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron star in the series which follows the life of a comedienne during the 1950s.

Season three saw “Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget,” per Deadline.

A premiere date for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which had been delayed by the pandemic, has not yet been set. Season three was released in late 2019.

