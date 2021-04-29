The Undeclared War: Peacock Orders Cyber Thriller Series from Peter Kosminsky

The Undeclared War is coming soon to Peacock. The cyber thriller has been ordered by the streaming service, and it is coming from Peter Kominsky. The series, set in 2024, will focus on a British General Election. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown star in the new series.

Peacock revealed more about The Undeclared War in a press release. Check that out below.

“Peacock has ordered THE UNDECLARED WAR, a timely and provocative six-part cyber thriller, directed and co-written by seven-time BAFTA winner Peter Kosminsky (Wolf Hall, The Government Inspector). The series will also air on Channel 4 in the UK. Set in 2024 in the run up to a British general election, THE UNDECLARED WAR tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, the UK’s version of the NSA, secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system. The cast includes Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall, Bridge of Spies), Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Mission Impossible), Adrian Lester (Riviera, Mary Queen of Scots), Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal, The Crown), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and exciting newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown. Kosminsky will direct all six episodes and has written four. Other writers include Declan Lawn (The Salisbury Poisonings), Adam Patterson (The Salisbury Poisonings) and Amelia Spencer (Dead Birds). During a three-year research process, Kosminsky and his team gained unprecedented access to the cyber security industry on both sides of the Atlantic, allowing a realistic picture of the threat faced by the Western world to be depicted in the drama. “It’s such an honor to bring this powerhouse writing and producing team to Peacock for a thrilling drama that will keep viewers at the edge of their seat with this timely and realistic look into cyber security,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The series is based deep within the least-known arm of the UK’s intelligence infrastructure, GCHQ. The story we’re now able to tell casts an extraordinary, revelatory light on the hot, undeclared war taking place right now in the world’s newest and most invisible domain of conflict – cyber,” said Peter Kosminsky. “I’m delighted to be reuniting with Peter to bring his exhilarating vision to life,” says Callender. “THE UNDECLARED WAR is a stunning cautionary tale that brings to life a world never seen before on television or in film. I’m equally thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal International Studios, Channel 4 and Peacock, all of whom have been fiercely supportive and dedicated to bringing this provocative, timely story to the screen.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Undeclared War on Peacock?