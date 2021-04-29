The Big Leap: FOX Orders Dramedy Series Starring Scott Foley & Teri Polo

Scott Foley (Whiskey Cavalier, Scandal) and Teri Polo (Good Trouble) are going to take The Big Leap. The actors — along with Kevin Daniels, Jr., Mallory Jansen, Simone Recasner, Raymond Cham Jr., Ser’Darius Blain, Piper Perabo, and Jonathan Rudnitsky — will star in a new FOX TV series titled The Big Leap.

A dramedy, the show will revolve around a reality dance competition. A premiere date hasn’t been announced as yet but it’s expected to premiere during the 2021-22 television season.

Here’s some more information about The Big Leap from the network:

THE BIG LEAP

· Studio: 20th Television, FOX Entertainment

· Format: One-hour drama

· Commitment: Series order

· EP/W: Liz Heldens

· EP/D: Jason Winer

· EP/NW: Sue Naegle · Logline: THE BIG LEAP is a big-hearted, rowdy dramedy about a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. THE BIG LEAP is a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. Inspired by a U.K. reality format, THE BIG LEAP is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity, and empowerment at any age. · Cast:

· Scott Foley – Nick Blackburn

· Simone Recasner – Gabby Lewis

· Ser’Darius Blain — Reggie Sadler

· Jon Rudnitsky – Mike Devries

· Raymond Cham Jr. – Justin Reyes

· Mallory Jansen – Monica Sullivan

· Kevin Daniels – Wayne Fontaine

· with Piper Perabo – Paula Clark

· and Teri Polo – Julia Perkins PHOTO INFORMATION (above):

THE BIG LEAP: L-R: Kevin Daniels, Jr., Mallory Jansen, Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Raymond Cham Jr., Ser’Darius Blain, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Jonathan Rudnitsky, and guest stars Karen Rodriguez, Adam Kaplan, Anna Grace Barlow and Donnetta Jackson in the BIG LEAP. (C) 2021 Fox Media LLC. CR: George Burns/FOX.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out The Big Leap TV series when it eventually premieres?