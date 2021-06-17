Network: NBC

Episodes: 25 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: January 7, 2020 — May 16, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, and Kapil Talwalkar.

TV show description:

A musical dramedy series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist revolves around an introverted computer programmer who begins to hear the innermost desires of the people around her through song.

Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s finding her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs.

At first, Zoey questions her sanity. But, after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Gallagher), Zoey realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift that allows her to connect with the world like never before. If there’s a song in your heart, it will get in her head.

Series Finale:

Episode #25 — Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye

Zoey must face a difficult goodbye.

First aired: May 16, 2021.

