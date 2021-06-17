Network: NBC
Episodes: 25 (hour)
Seasons: Two
TV show dates: January 7, 2020 — May 16, 2021
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, and Kapil Talwalkar.
TV show description:
A musical dramedy series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist revolves around an introverted computer programmer who begins to hear the innermost desires of the people around her through song.
Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s finding her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs.
At first, Zoey questions her sanity. But, after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Gallagher), Zoey realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift that allows her to connect with the world like never before. If there’s a song in your heart, it will get in her head.
Episode #25 — Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye
Zoey must face a difficult goodbye.
First aired: May 16, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?
Wanted to watch this show next season, then Alex showed his true ugliness in recent weeks. His outspoken hatred towards police officers was disgusting. I refuse to watch if he is on. It’s sad because I’ve watched him since The Glee Project.
I was wondering why I didn’t have this down to watch S02. Then your comment was the first I read. Thanks for reminding me. The unnecessary blanked-out ‘what the f#$%’ moments and the girl on-heat for the black guy who acts like a caveman while the great dependable guy is shunned were bad enough. But I had forgotten about those, along with the ‘diverse’ being inserted solely because it’s required now, regardless of lack of talent. Producers, networks, etc must be utterly intent on ruining every show, destroying their industry, and driving profits where goldfish get buried. Oh well, so… Read more »