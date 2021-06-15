Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: NBC Series Star Reflects on Cancellation

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has ended after two seasons on NBC, and the series had a major impact on Jane Levy, the star of the musical comedy. She spoke about the cancellation of the series with Vanity Fair.

When production wrapped on the series, Levy felt like they would be back for a third season, even if it wasn’t on NBC. She said to herself that ‘of course they were coming back’ when leaving her belongings in storage. A move to Peacock looked like a done deal, but that fell through.

Levy said more about appearing on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist:

“Honestly, the main feeling I have is gratitude. I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it’s over, I don’t have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else. The show and the pandemic are intrinsically linked for me. Our show is about connection and empathy and community and grief. These are all the themes that we’re dealing with globally. My philosophy is that if the actor doesn’t have an experience, the audience won’t. Sometimes you have to go to painful places.”

The series could still be saved since LionsgateTV is still shopping the show to other outlets but Peacock was viewed as the most likely savior.

What do you think? Do you want Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist to return for a third season? Would you have watched new episodes on Peacock?