The Talk: Season 12; CBS Daytime Series Renewed for 2021-22 Season

The Talk is returning for the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the daytime talk show after a turbulent year that saw the exit of original co-host Sharon Osborne from the panel.
Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth are the official hosts of the series, and a replacement for Osborne has not yet been selected. Inaba is currently taking a leave of absence from the series to focus on her health.
CBS announced the renewal for a 12th season on social media.
JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mAUhpB9J4R
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 14, 2021
Well they have lost me…I was disgusted with the treatment of Sharon! If Sharon had to go then Sheryl should have been asked to depart as well! Especially now that the untruths and revisionist history that Meghan discussed with Oprah and put forward as fact, have finally come out… I am surprised the show was renewed!
Check out the book “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”