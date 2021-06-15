Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Talk: Season 12; CBS Daytime Series Renewed for 2021-22 Season

by Regina Avalos,

The Talk TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo by Randee St. Nicholas/CBS via Getty Images)

The Talk is returning for the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the daytime talk show after a turbulent year that saw the exit of original co-host Sharon Osborne from the panel.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth are the official hosts of the series, and a replacement for Osborne has not yet been selected. Inaba is currently taking a leave of absence from the series to focus on her health.

CBS announced the renewal for a 12th season on social media.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Talk on CBS? Who would you like to see replace Osborne?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ALEXA

Well they have lost me…I was disgusted with the treatment of Sharon! If Sharon had to go then Sheryl should have been asked to depart as well! Especially now that the untruths and revisionist history that Meghan discussed with Oprah and put forward as fact, have finally come out… I am surprised the show was renewed!

0
0
Reply
Mark Faust

Check out the book “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x