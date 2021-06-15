The Talk: Season 12; CBS Daytime Series Renewed for 2021-22 Season

The Talk is returning for the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the daytime talk show after a turbulent year that saw the exit of original co-host Sharon Osborne from the panel.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth are the official hosts of the series, and a replacement for Osborne has not yet been selected. Inaba is currently taking a leave of absence from the series to focus on her health.

CBS announced the renewal for a 12th season on social media.

JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mAUhpB9J4R — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 14, 2021

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Talk on CBS? Who would you like to see replace Osborne?