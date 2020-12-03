The Talk: Season 11; Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth Join CBS Daytime Series

The Talk had two hosting slots to fill, and they have now both been filled by Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. Fans of the series saw both ladies appear on the series as guest hosts in recent weeks. The pair join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba on the series. The ladies replace Eve and Marie Osmond. Marie left at the end of last season, and Eve plans to depart this month.

CBS revealed more about the addition of Kloots and Weltroth in a press release. Check that out below.

THE TALK announced live today on air that Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will join season 11 as new hosts of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Both Kloots and Welteroth have recently appeared as guest co-hosts on multiple episodes in October and November. They replace Marie Osmond, who left the show last season, and Eve, who announced last month she is departing the series in December after three seasons.

“As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of THE TALK. “Their diverse backgrounds and bright personalities bring an authentic chemistry to the panel. Heather and I, along with Sharon, Sheryl and Carrie Ann, are excited to have these dynamic, intelligent and fearless women connect with our audience and become part of THE TALK family,” added Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner.

“Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead THE TALK well into the future.”

“I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on THE TALK, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too,” said Amanda Kloots.

“I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of THE TALK. They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world,” added Elaine Welteroth.

Amanda Kloots is a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette turned entrepreneur and celebrity trainer. She approaches life with positivity despite what challenges are thrown her way. Kloots is the creator of the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and the co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For®. Her first memoir, co-written with her sister, will be released in June 2021. A proud Ohio native, Kloots currently resides in Los Angeles with her son, Elvis.

Elaine Welteroth is the New York Times bestselling author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say. She is an award-winning journalist, producer and judge on Project Runway. In April 2016, Welteroth became editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, and the youngest Condé Nast editor in its 107-year history, as well as the second African American person to hold the title of editor-in-chief at the company. Previously, she held senior roles on the mastheads at Glamour and Ebony Magazine, and in 2012 became Conde Nast’s first-ever African American Beauty Director. Welteroth is newly married and resides in Los Angeles.”