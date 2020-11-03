The Talk: Season 11; Eve Leaving CBS Daytime Series Before 2021

The Talk is losing one of its hosts. Eve has announced she will be leaving the CBS daytime talk show by the end of the year. Her departure is due to the new lockdown now happening in the UK because of COVID-19. Eve has been doing her hosting duties on the series virtually this season, and this new lockdown makes it impossible for her to travel across the Atlantic to film the series in person.

She’s been on the series for four years and currently shares hosting duties with Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. A replacement host for the CBS talk show was not announced.

Eve said the following in a statement about her departure from The Talk, per Deadline:

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us. And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host. We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family. I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Eve is leaving The Talk? Who do you think should join the panel of women next?