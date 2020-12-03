Texas 6: Season Two Renewal Revealed for CBS All Access Football Series

Texas 6 has been renewed for a second season by CBS All Access. The first season is still airing with the final set to air on New Year’s Eve. The series follows a six-man football team in Texas.

CBS All Access revealed more about the renewal of Texas 6 in a press release. Check that out below.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced the renewal of its docuseries TEXAS 6 for a second season. From Jared Christopher (“Titletown, TX”), TEXAS 6 follows the Greyhounds, a high school 6-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, TEXAS 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field. The first three episodes are currently available to stream exclusively on CBS All Access, with new episodes available on-demand weekly on Thursdays beginning tomorrow, Dec. 3. TEXAS 6’s season finale will drop on New Year’s Eve, December 31. “Jared has produced an incredibly compelling story of perseverance, integrity and passion in TEXAS 6,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “We look forward to bringing audiences more 6-man football and more of the Greyhounds’ heartwarming journey in a second season. As Coach Lee says, ‘We don’t have to. We get to.’”

