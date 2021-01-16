No Activity: Season Four Guest Stars Revealed for CBS All Access Series

No Activity is getting ready for its fourth season, and a big change is coming. The three previous seasons were live-action, but the upcoming season will be entirely animated. Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb, and Samara Weaving are all set to guest star on the new season of the half-hour comedy series.

CBS All Access revealed more about the upcoming season of No Activity in a press release.

“This season will find Special Agent Nick Cullen (Brammall) finally realizing his dream of joining the FBI, only to quickly discover being an FBI “special agent” isn’t what he expected it to be. When he’s assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult, and when a large scale operation takes aim at the cult, it’s unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck’s (Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own.”

A premiere date for the new season of No Activity was not revealed.

