The Traitors: NBC Orders Civilian Version of Peacock Competition with Alan Cumming as Host

The Traitors is headed to NBC. The network has ordered a civilian version of the popular Peacock competition series with Alan Cumming hosting the series. Production of the series will begin in 2026. The Peacock version has been renewed through season five, with season four returning in January.

NBC shared the following about the series:

““The Traitors” is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version of Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs. Instead of the guest list of celebrities and socialites, this time Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming is opening the doors to his now infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday people. There he will ask them, “Are you a Faithful? Or are you a Traitor?” “We’re excited to bring along ‘The Traitors’ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch.” “‘The Traitors’ format has proven itself as one of the most gripping and talked-about reality competition shows in the world,” said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions. “We’re thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable – and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers.” The announcement was made by Cumming at the inaugural Televerse 2025 conference at J.W. Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Traitors? Will you watch this new version on NBC next year?