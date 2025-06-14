The Traitors: Season Four Cast Revealed for Peacock Reality Competition Series

The Traitors is gearing up for its fourth season, and Peacock has announced the cast set to appear alongside host Alan Cumming in a newly released video. Those appearing come from The Real Housewives franchise, Dancing with the Stars, and more.

Peacock revealed more about the season ahead in a press release.

“Peacock’s Emmy Award(R)-winning competition reality series The Traitors will return for a fourth season with an all-new lineup of pop-culture powerhouses, hosted once again by the devastatingly witty Emmy Award(R) winner Alan Cumming who also serves as executive producer. The contestants participating in Season 4 are:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)

The third season, which launched Jan. 9 on Peacock, premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. Season 3 also had a 67% increase in viewership the week of launch from last season (Season 2), which debuted Jan. 12, 2024. The Traitors Season 3 led this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, earning three awards: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Alan Cumming. The second season of The Traitors took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards; two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Alan Cumming; a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television; and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality. As previously announced, The Traitors has been renewed for a fifth season. All episodes of Seasons 1-3 are now available to stream, only on Peacock. ABOUT THE TRAITORS Emmy(R) Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The video announcing the cast is below. The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch its fourth season?