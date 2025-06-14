Hotel Costiera: Prime Video Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Action-Drama Starring Jesse Williams

Hotel Costiera is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the series, accompanied by the release of a trailer.

Jesse Williams, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade star in the series, which follows a half-Italian former Marine who returns to Italy to work as a fixer for a hotel.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Filmed in Italy, Hotel Costiera is a clever action-drama directed by Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein and by Giacomo Martelli. The series is based on an idea by Luca Bernabei, written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill and Francesco Arlanch and co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a Fremantle company. The release of the teaser trailer comes on the heels of last night’s special preview of the series at the 71st Taormina Film Festival. Lead actor and executive producer Jesse Williams presented an exclusive sneak peek of Hotel Costiera to a full house at the millennia-old Greek theatre in Taormina, a breathtaking venue between sea and sky. Set in Italy in the stunning Amalfi Coast, the transportive series boasts an exceptional Italian and international cast. About Hotel Costiera With a gripping storyline, fast-paced action and comedy, Hotel Costiera follows Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine. Daniel returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced. Alongside lead actor Jesse Williams, the rich ensemble cast also includes Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade. Hotel Costiera will debut on September 24 exclusively on Prime Video in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and in English-speaking countries – the United States, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Fremantle handles global sales in all other territories.”

The series will arrive on September 24th. The key art and trailer for the series are below.

