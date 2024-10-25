Cruel Intentions: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Series Reboot

The Cruel Intentions reboot series finally has a premiere date. Amazon ordered the reboot in 2023, but at that time, it was unknown if it would air on Freevee or Prime Video. Amazon made that decision in December, but that was the last we heard about the reboot.

The eight-episode series will now arrive in November. Prime Video announced the date with the release of a trailer and key art.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson, and Sean Patrick Thomas star in the reboot series set at Washington, D.C. University, where two stepsiblings will do whatever it takes to stay on top.

Prime Video revealed the following about the reboot:

“In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.”

The trailer and key art for the Cruel Intentions reboot are below. The series arrives on November 21st.

