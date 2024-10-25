The Agency: Showtime Previews Thriller Series and Releases Trailer Starring Michael Fassbender

The Agency has a launch date. The new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender will arrive on Showtime next month. The premiere date was announced with the release of a trailer.

Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor star in the thriller, which follows a CIA agent called back to the London office.

Showtime revealed the following about the series:

A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the all-new political thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

The Agency premieres on November 29th. The new trailer for the series is below.

