Mayor of Kingstown: Season Three Trailer and Premiere Date Released for Jeremy Renner’s Paramount+ Series

Mayor of Kingstown finally has a premiere date for its third season. Paramount+ announced the return of the series with the release of a trailer.

Jeremy Renner (above), Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen star in the series from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The Paramount+ drama follows the McClusky family who are power brokers in Michigan, and explores the themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated third season of the original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, which will premiere on Sunday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada, and begin rolling out on June 3 in all other Paramount+ international markets. Starring Oscar® nominee Jeremy Renner, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions. In addition to Renner, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN stars an impressive ensemble cast, including series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Keith Cox. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, TULSA KING, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS and the upcoming series LANDMAN, which is currently in production and stars Billy Bob Thornton. The first and second seasons are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.”

The trailer for season three of Mayor of Kingstown is below.

