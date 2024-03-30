Them: The Scare: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Trailer and Key Art for Horror Anthology Series

Them: The Scare is returning soon for its second season, and Prime Video has released a new trailer and key art for the horror anthology series. Several photos for the upcoming season were released earlier this month.

Season two will have eight episodes and stars Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James, Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert. The story is set in 1991 and follows a detective as she investigates a murder case.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video has released the official trailer of the horror anthology series Them: The Scare from series creator Little Marvin. This second installment will consist of eight episodes and premieres on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. All episodes will be available upon release. THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family… The series cast includes Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as “Detective Dawn Reeve,” Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as “Athena,” Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as “Edmund Gaines.” Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God’s Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi). Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.

The trailer for Them: The Scare is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video anthology series? Do you plan to watch season two when it debuts next month?