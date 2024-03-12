Them: The Scare: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and First-Look Photos for Horror Anthology Series

Them: The Scare is coming soon to Prime Video is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released the first images for the new horror anthology series. All eight episodes will arrive for binging in April.

Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James, Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert, Them: The Scare is the second installment of the anthology series. The first was released in April 2021 and was set in 1953. This installment is set in 1991 and follows a detective as she works on a murder case.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video has released first-look images of the horror anthology series Them: The Scare. This second installment will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. All episodes will be available upon release. THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family… “With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution,” says creator, executive producer and showrunner Little Marvin. “This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror… . We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment.” The series cast includes Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as “Detective Dawn Reeve,” Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as “Athena,” Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as “Edmund Gaines.” Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God’s Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi). Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.”

More photos from Them: The Scare are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video anthology series? Do you plan to watch the second installment?