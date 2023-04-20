The Horror of Dolores Roach: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Horror Dramedy Series

The Horror of Dolores Roach has its premiere date. Prime Video has announced the premiere of the new horror dramedy series with the release of first-look photos. All eight episodes will arrive in July.

Starring Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman, The Horror of Dolores Roach series is inspired by a Spotify podcast of the same name. The story follows a woman (Machado) who’s spent an unjust 16-year stint in prison and the lengths she’ll go to stabilize her life following her release.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video announced that the new horror dramedy series The Horror of Dolores Roach, from Blumhouse -producers of M3GAN- Spotify, and GloNation, based on the hit podcast of the same name, will premiere all eight episodes on July 7, with the official first-look images out now. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. On July 7, The Horror of Dolores Roach will be a part of the savings, convenience and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership. The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive. Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the series pilot script. The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson.”

