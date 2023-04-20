Act Your Age: Bounce TV Sets Premiere Date for New Episodes of Comedy Series

Act Your Age has become a big hit for Bounce TV, and the cable channel has announced when viewers can expect the first season’s second half.

Starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell, and Yvette Nicole Brown (billed as a special guest star), the comedy series follows three successful friends trying to adjust to life in their 50s while living in the Washington DC area.

Bounce TV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, announced today that its new hit series “Act Your Age” will return on Saturday, June 3 with two all-new episodes back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The premieres kick off the second half of the 16-episode first season of “Act Your Age,” running weekly on Saturday nights through the summer. Video here. Bounce will air the first seven episodes in double-features every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting April 29. A spring season marathon is set for Saturday, May 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. The series premiere of “Act Your Age”, produced in partnership with MGM, was seen by 2.14 million viewers in its debut telecasts in March, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history. “Act Your Age” was the No. 3 new comedy of the season, alongside “Night Court” and “Lopez vs. Lopez,” both on NBC. The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. “Act Your Age” stars Kym Whitley (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Next Friday,” “Young and Hungry”) and Tisha Campbell (“Uncoupled,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Dr. Ken”) with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” “The Mayor,” “Big Shot”). Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician. The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson (“The Wrong Valentine”) and Nathan Anderson (“Black-ish,” “Richie Rich,”) as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively. Alyson Fouse (“Big Shot,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Wanda Sykes Show”) created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner (“Hot in Cleveland”) and David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein (“Everybody Loves Raymond”). Bounce premieres new episodes of “Act Your Age” Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, with a primetime play for the west coast at 8 p.m. PT. They are added to Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar on Sunday mornings.

What do you think? Have you been watching this show on Bounce TV? Do you plan to check out the return of Act Your Age this June?