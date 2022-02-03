Saints & Sinners: Season Six; Bounce TV Series Renewal and Premiere for Final Season Revealed

The power struggles in a certain Georgian church are nearly over. Bounce TV has renewed the Saints & Sinners TV series for a sixth and final season. The last episodes will begin airing on April 3rd.

A primetime soap opera, Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Gregory Alan Williams, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, Karon Joseph Riley, and Christian Keyes. Set against the backdrop of the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia, a large southern church, the show centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder. Season five picked up following the events of the Saints & Sinners movie, Judgment Day.

Here’s the renewal announcement from Bounce, as well as a teaser:

Bounce to premiere sixth and final season of Saints & Sinners on April 3 ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 –­ The saints and the sinners will have a winner-take-all clash this spring. Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will air the sixth and final season of its hit original drama series “Saints & Sinners” Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting April 3. “Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season,” said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series. “We thank our amazing cast and crew for an incredible run and look forward to sharing the final eight episodes with viewers Sunday nights this spring.” Consumers can catch up on “Saints & Sinners” on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription-video-on-demand service. “Saints & Sinners” seasons 1-5 are available in their entirety with final-season episodes being added every Monday after their Bounce premieres. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information. Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, “Saints & Sinners” centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder. The cast is led by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Dawn Halfkenny, Karlie Redd, Ashani Roberts and Kaye Singleton. “Saints & Sinners” is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson (“Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story,” “Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story,” “Tales, Pride & Prejudice”). Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner/executive producer of the series. About Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour TV, Amazon Prime Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Vizio Smartcast, Android TV, Xbox, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. There is a free seven-day trial period for subscribers. A monthly subscription is $3.99. About Bounce

Bounce features a mix of original series, movies and specials, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures and events with programming seen over the air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over the top on Roku(R), on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce and Brown Sugar are part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Saints & Sinners TV series? Are you glad to hear that it’s returning for a sixth season on Bounce TV? Are you sorry that season six is also the end?