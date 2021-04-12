Vulture Watch

Has the Saints & Sinners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Bounce TV?



Airing on the Bounce TV cable channel, Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Gregory Alan Williams, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, Karon Joseph Riley, and Christian Keyes. Set against the backdrop of the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia, a large southern church, the show centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs, and murder. Season five picks up following the events of the Saints & Sinners TV movie, Judgment Day.



As of April 12, 2021, Saints & Sinners has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Bounce TV cancel or renew Saints & Sinners for season six? The cable channel doesn’t have many scripted series but this one has performed very well in the ratings in the past. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Saints & Sinners cancellation or renewal news.



