Saints & Sinners: Season Six? Has the Bounce TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce TV: canceled or renewed for season 6?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce TVCan Ella truly be considered innocent? Has the Saints & Sinners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Bounce TV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Saints & Sinners, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Bounce TV cable channel, Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Gregory Alan Williams, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, Karon Joseph Riley, and Christian Keyes. Set against the backdrop of the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia, a large southern church, the show centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs, and murder. Season five picks up following the events of the Saints & Sinners TV movie, Judgment Day.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of April 12, 2021, Saints & Sinners has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Bounce TV cancel or renew Saints & Sinners for season six? The cable channel doesn’t have many scripted series but this one has performed very well in the ratings in the past. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Saints & Sinners cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Saints & Sinners TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if Bounce TV cancelled this TV series, instead?



