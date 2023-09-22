American Horror Story: Season 12 Ratings



Once again, viewers don’t have to worry that American Horror Story will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a 13th season. Last season’s traditional ratings dropped by nearly 60%, and while those numbers don’t include delayed and streaming views, it seems safe to say that the show’s popularity has waned. Will it be renewed beyond season 13? Stay tuned.

An anthology series, American Horror Story: Delicate stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Recurring this season are Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Julie White, Debra Monk, and Dominic Burgess, while Zachary Quinto guests. Season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine’s book, Delicate Condition, and is being split into two parts. The story begins with Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts), a very successful actress who appears to have everything, except the thing she wants most. She’s endured multiple failed attempts at becoming pregnant via In vitro fertilization (IVF). As the buzz around a recent film grows, Anna fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 11 of American Horror Story on FX averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 267,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the American Horror Story TV series on FX? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 13th season?