American Horror Story: Season 12; FX Teases Delicate Episodes Coming This Month

American Horror Story is returning for season 12 later this month, and FX has now released a trailer teasing the Delicate season.

The cast of American Horror Story season 12 features Emma Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk, and Julie Monk.

Based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, the story will follow a woman who feels sinister forces are trying to stop her pregnancy.

Halley Feiffer is the showrunner of this new season, which will be split into two parts. It’s unclear how many episodes will be in each part. The most recent seasons have had 10 installments each.

The show was given a multiple season renewal in January 2020 so we know that it will continue through at least season 13.

The trailer for American Horror Story season 12, which debuts September 20th, is below.

