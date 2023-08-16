American Horror Story: Season 12; FX Announces Premiere Date for Delicate Episodes

American Horror Story is returning with season 12 next month. FX has announced the premiere date for the anthology series. The new season is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

Starring Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk, the series follows “a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The series is being split into two parts, but it is not clear how many episodes will be in each part or the season as a whole, per Deadline.

A teaser for AHS: Delicate is below. The season premieres on September 20th.

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this FX series this fall?