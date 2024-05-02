Menu

The 1% Club: FOX Previews New Game Show Hosted by Patton Oswalt

by Regina Avalos,

The 1% Club TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Credit: Adam Rose/Prime

The 1% Club has its premiere date. The new game show from Prime Video and FOX will arrive in June. FOX announced the release date for the series with a trailer.

Hosted by Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs), the game show will have contestants asked common logic questions to win a big cash prize.

FOX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

The 1% Club is a unique, compelling and funny game show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. This entertainment format is not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. Hosted by Emmy and Grammy-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs, Ratatouille) the show is a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population. The series based on the hit international format, produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles Productions and Magnum Media, will premiere Monday, June 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX following its debut on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada on May 23.”

The trailer for season one of The 1% Club is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FOX series?


