Snake Oil: FOX Orders Game Show from Will Arnett, Hosted by David Spade

Snake Oil is coming soon to FOX. The new game show, hosted by David Spade (above), is from Will Arnett, and it will feature contestants being pitched new products – some are real, and others are nothing more than ‘snake oil’ and fake.

FOX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“FOX has ordered an all-new game show, Snake Oil, hosted and produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated comedian David Spade (SNL, Just Shoot Me) and executive-produced by Emmy nominee Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Arrested Development), through his Electric Avenue Productions. In the show’s all-new original format, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. Snake Oil is set to debut during the 2023-2024 season on FOX. “When FOX asked me to host their new show, I was flattered, said host Spade. “But then they told me it was about a shady snake oil salesman, and I was a little less flattered to be the guy that immediately comes to mind.” “As someone who spends way too much time online shopping and specializes in buying random products I may never use, Snake Oil really speaks to me,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “David Spade’s signature brand of irreverent comedy and Will Arnett’s ingenuity, combined with the most bizarre consumer products ever devised, creates an incredibly entertaining guessing game that embodies everything Snake Oil is all about.” In each round of Snake Oil, contestants choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about their extremely unique (and often bizarre) products through visuals, a custom-made infomercial exclusively produced for Snake Oil, and by quizzing the business representative themselves. With the help of their celebrity advisors, the contestants must then decide who is selling an authentic product and who is hawking a sham. Will they make the right choice or be duped by snake oil?!”

The premiere date for Snake Oil will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Snake Oil when it arrives on FOX next season?