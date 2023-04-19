Menu

How to Be a Bookie: Charlie Sheen Reunites with Chuck Lorre for New Max Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Charlie Sheen to recur in How to Be a Bookie

Charlie Sheen is reuniting with Chuck Lorre years after their falling out over Two and a Half Men. Per Deadline, Sheen will have a recurring role in Lorre’s new comedy series – How to Be a Bookie.

Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton also star in the series, which follows a long-time bookie as he deals with the legalization of sports gambling.

No details about Sheen’s role in the series have been revealed. The following was revealed about the plot of the new series:

“In How To Be a Bookie, co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles high and low.”

The premiere date for the new HBO Max will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Charlie Sheen in How to Be a Bookie?


Not checking it out, but it’s always good when adults can be adults, work out past things and move on. So that’s good to see.

