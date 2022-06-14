Starstruck: Season Three; HBO Max and BBC Three Renew Comedy Series

Jesse and Tom will be back for more. HBO Max and BBC Three have renewed the Starstruck TV series for a third season. The second season of six episodes finished being released in March.

A comedy series created by Rose Matafeo, the Starstruck TV show stars Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Sindhu Vee, and Minnie Driver. In the story, twenty-something Jessie (Matafeo) is a New Zealander who lives and works in London. She has a one-night stand with a stranger (Patel) who ends up being a movie star and her world is turned upside down when the news gets out.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement from HBO Max:

HBO Max Renews STARSTRUCK For A Third Season

· The Max Original comedy STARSTRUCK, created by comedian and writer Rose Matafeo, has been renewed for a third season by HBO Max and co-producer BBC Three. The series is co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, with Matafeo and Snedden also directing. Seasons one and two are available to stream on HBO Max.

· Logline: STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel), and follows the couple as they realize they can’t keep away from each other. The ensemble cast previously included Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”) and Russell Tovey.

· Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humor. STARSTRUCK is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue.”

· Rose Matafeo quote: “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

· Gregor Sharp, BBC Comedy Commissioning quote: “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humor and a truthful eye – we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

· Jon Thoday, Executive Producer for Avalon, quote: “It is fantastic to work again with two brilliant partners, in the BBC and HBO Max, to make a third season of this excellent show from Rose Matafeo.”

· Consistently receiving huge critical praise across the globe, STARSTRUCK has been nominated for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022, and Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2021, while Matafeo has received nominations from BAFTA 2022 for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, and a National Comedy Award 2021 for Best Breakthrough Artist. STARSTRUCK was highlighted by Rotten Tomatoes as their #3 best TV show of the year, featured in the Guardian’s ‘Top 10 Best Shows of 2021’, AV Club’s ‘Top 8 Great TV Hidden Gems’, Decider’s ‘Best TV Shows of the Year’, as well as highlighted as one of the best shows to watch in Decider, New York Times, Paste Magazine, NME, Thrillist, Washington Post, CNET, The Guardian, The I, The Telegraph, Stylist, Vulture, Concrete Playground, Rotten Tomatoes, Time Magazine, Buzzfeed, Chicago Tribune, Paper City Mag, Mashable, Hollywood Reporter, NPR, Star Tribune, Jezebel, TV Insider, TV Guide, Boston Globe, and Bustle, while Matafeo was featured in Variety’s ‘Best Performances of 2021’, The Times’s ‘Top 10 Funniest Actors on TV.’

· Credits: Produced by Avalon (“Breeders,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Flatbush Misdemeanours”), STARSTRUCK is executive produced by Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday, Cath Gagon, Richard Allen-Turner, Rose Matafeo, and Gregor Sharp for the BBC. Toby Welch is series producer.

About Avalon

Avalon is a multi-award-winning talent management, television production and live promotion group with offices in London, Los Angeles and New York.

Avalon, Artist Rights Group (ARG) and The Agency represent a prolific roster of artists including comedians, actors, presenters, writers and directors. Avalon’s numerous ground-breaking returning television shows currently in production include: “Not Going Out” (BBC), the UK’s longest running sitcom on air; “Taskmaster” (Channel 4), the BAFTA-winning hit entertainment format showing in 100 countries; multi Emmy-winner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO); “The Russell Howard Hour” (Sky), the network’s most successful entertainment show launch since 2010; “Starstruck,” a new sitcom from the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Rose Matafeo (HBO Max/BBC); “Flatbush Misdemeanours” (Showtime), a new comedy series created by and starring Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso; “Breeders,” a sitcom starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard (FX/Sky); the iconic British satirical puppet show, “Spitting Image” (BritBox UK); and multiple comedy specials for Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Netflix.

Other landmark Avalon shows include BAFTA winning and multi-Emmy nominated “Catastrophe” (Amazon Prime Video/Channel 4), “Fantasy Football League” (BBC/ITV), multi BAFTA-winning TV Burp (ITV), and “Workaholics” (Comedy Central USA). Avalon also distributes its catalogue of programmes to over 150 countries worldwide. Avalon has produced many globally successful podcasts and is at the top of the UK iTunes chart with the multi-award-winning “Shagged.” Married. Annoyed by Chris and Rosie Ramsey.

As a leading promoter of live comedy, Avalon produced Newman and Baddiel: Live at Wembley, the UK’s first arena comedy show; “Jerry Springer: The Opera,” the first West End show to win all four UK ‘Best New Musical’ awards; and has continued to produce and promote live shows globally, as well as promoting more winners and nominees of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award than any other company.