Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 10, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rose Matafeo, Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi, and Minnie Driver.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, the Starstruck TV series was created and written by star Rose Matafeo, along with co-writers Alice Sneddon and Nic Sampson.

The story revolves around Jessie (Matafeo), a twenty-something woman from New Zealand who is living in East London and juggling her two jobs, working in a cinema and as a nanny.

One New Year’s Eve, Jessie’s life is changed overnight. Her roommate Kate (Sidi) drags her to a party where she meets a handsome and witty stranger named Tom (Patel). One thing leads to another and she wakes up at his place and realizes that she’s spent the evening with Tom Kapoor, one of London’s hottest movie stars.

What Jessie thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other.

