Hacks

Hacks TV show on HBO Max: canceled or renewed?

(HBO Max)

Network: HBO Max
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 13, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo.

TV show description:      
A single-camera comedy, the Hacks TV show was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky.

The series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck comedy writer. Deborah is in danger of losing her residency at the Palmetto Casino while entitled Ava is in desperate need of work. Ava recently lost a TV deal because she made an offensive joke on Twitter.

Their mutual manager, Jimmy (Downs), sets them up on a meeting — much to their mutual chagrin — in hopes that Ava can help freshen up Deborah’s material.

What do you think? Do you like the Hacks TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




