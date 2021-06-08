Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 13, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy, the Hacks TV show was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky.

The series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck comedy writer. Deborah is in danger of losing her residency at the Palmetto Casino while entitled Ava is in desperate need of work. Ava recently lost a TV deal because she made an offensive joke on Twitter.

Their mutual manager, Jimmy (Downs), sets them up on a meeting — much to their mutual chagrin — in hopes that Ava can help freshen up Deborah’s material.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

