Life Below Zero: Season 23; National Geographic Series and Spin-offs Reportedly Cancelled

Life Below Zero returned with its 23rd season earlier this week and is its last. National Geographic has also canceled several spin-offs of the long-running reality series, including Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, and Port Protection Alaska.

According to Reality Blurred, cast members of the canceled shows have spoken about the cancellations of their programs, and some now appear on the main series.

Brittany Rowland of Life Below Zero: Next Generation wrote on her Facebook, “National Geographic has decided to cancel Life Below Zero’s spin-off shows, including ours, Next Generation. Honestly, we don’t exactly understand why as NextGen has been wonderfully successful.”

Fans of Life Below Zero will see the series land on Disney+ in March.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Will you be sad to see it end with season 23?