The Spiderwick Chronicles: Disney+ Cancels Fantasy Series; Paramount to Shop Episodes Elsewhere

The Spiderwick Chronicles is not coming to Disney+ after all. Announced as coming to the streaming service in November 2021, the series wrapped production on an eight episode season earlier this year. However, plans have now been canceled for the series in an effort to cut costs and focus on Disney owned content for more profitability.

Deadline reported that The Spiderwick Chronicles is non-Disney based IP and that led to its cancellation. Paramount is shopping the episodes to another outlet.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the following about the decision to cut costs:

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion.”

The fantasy series is based on the novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, and the series featured Christian Slater, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Mychala Lee in the cast. The series tells the story of a family finding themselves in a fantastical world after moving into their ancestral home.

