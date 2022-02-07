Goosebumps: Disney+ Orders New Series Based on R.L. Stine Books

Goosebumps is headed to Disney+. The streaming service gave a ten-episode order for the series based on the books by R.L. Stine. This is not the first time the novels have been adapted for the screen. Fans have seen two feature films and a television series aired for 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998.

Variety revealed the following about the new Goosebumps adaptation:

“The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman are behind the new series. A cast will be announced for the Apple TV+ series later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the world of Goosebumps return to the small screen?