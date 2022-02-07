Minx: HBO Max Comedy Series Debuts in March

Minx has a premiere date! HBO Max set a premiere date for the comedy in March. The streaming service ordered 10 episodes, and two episodes will air weekly until the season finale airs in April.

Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya star in the HBO Max series. The streaming service revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.”

Ellen Rapaport is behind Minx. The series arrives on March 17th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Minx on HBO Max next month?