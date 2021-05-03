The Brothers Garcia: HBO Max Orders Sequel to Nickelodeon Comedy Series

The Garcia Family is returning to the small screen. HBO Max has ordered a sequel series to The Brothers Garcia comedy series which aired on Nickelodeon from 2000 until 2004. The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of The Garcias, per Variety.

Co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez has wanted to bring back the Garcia family to the small screen, and six of the original cast members are returning for the sequel. Ada Maris and Carlos Lacamara are returning as the heads of the Garcia family, and Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez, and Vaneza Pitynski are returning as the offspring.

Valdez said the following about reviving the series for HBO Max:

“The original show was always about a simple slice of life story that happened in this family. In every episode there’s a lesson to be learned. We wanted to keep that simple contract with our audience.”

A premiere date for The Garcias has not yet been set.

