Invincible: Season Five; Prime Video Series Renewed Ahead of Fourth Season Premiere

Invincible will be sticking around even longer. The series has been renewed for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season return in 2026. Season three aired earlier this year.

Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller star in the superhero series, which follows the adventures of Mark Grayson (Yeun) as he uses the superpowers he obtained after his father’s death to become a superhero and help those around him.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Prime Video announced it has renewed the critically acclaimed adult-animated superhero series Invincible for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season set to debut in 2026. It was additionally confirmed that Matthew Rhys will join the voice cast for the upcoming season. The hit series, from Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, is available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. The third season of Invincible is Prime Video’s most watched Animation season of all time, marking the biggest returning season of all time across all Prime Video’s Adult Animation Originals. The third season of Invincible was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025 as well as consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025. The first two seasons received “Certified Fresh” rankings on Rotten Tomatoes and was awarded Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023. Invincible continued its critically acclaimed streak with a season three score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves. Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, Invincible’s voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. The series is produced by Skybound Entertainment’s animation studio Skybound Animation. The executive producers are Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.”

The premiere date for season four of Invincible will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Will you watch seasons four and five when they arrive?