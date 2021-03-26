Network: Amazon Prime Video

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 26, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller.

TV show description:

An adult animated superhero series, the Invincible TV show is based on the Skybound/Image comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

Mark Grayson (Yeun) is a regular guy whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). As Mark develops powers of his own just ahead of his 17th birthday, he enters into his father’s tutelage and discovers that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Other characters include Debbie Grayson (Oh), Allen the Alien (Rogen), Atom Eve (Jacobs), William Clockwell (Rannells), Amber Bennett (Beetz), Art Rosebaum (Hamill), Cecil Stedman (Goggins), Res Splode (Mantzoukas), Fightmaster & Dropstick (Whitman), Doc Seismic (Diamantopoulos), Monster Girl) (Richardson), Shrinking Ray (Griffin), Oliver Grayson (Burkholder), Titan (Ali), Damien Darkblood (Brown), Vanessa & Fiona (Byer), Machine Head (Donovan), Rick Sheridan (Groff), Steve (Hamm), Martian Emperor (Hounsou), and D.A. Sinclair (Miller).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the Invincible TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?