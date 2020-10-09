Invincible: Amazon Previews Animated Superhero Series from Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead)

Invincible is coming soon to Amazon Prime. The animated superhero series is from Robert Kirkman, who is the man behind The Walking Dead. A trailer has been released for the new series. The first season of the series will consist of eight hour-long episodes. This latest comic book adaptation will feature characters from the comics, gore that the comics are known for, and a lot of high flying action.

Steven Yeun is playing the main character of this series, who is a seventeen-year-old named Mark. Living in the shadow of his own superhero father, his life changes when he starts to develop powers of his own.

Amazon revealed more about this new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Amazon Prime Video today released a teaser trailer from Robert Kirkman’s (The Walking Dead) upcoming, hour-long animated series Invincible, as part of Kirkman’s appearance at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which is now available to stream on the NYCC official YouTube channel. The teaser trailer gave fans their first look at what to expect from Kirkman’s television adaptation of his iconic comic book, including fan-favorite characters, high-flying action, and all the gore audiences have come to expect from the Invincible comics. About Invincible From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age – except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.”

Check out the trailer for the animated series.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Invincible comics? Will you watch the new animated series on Amazon Prime?