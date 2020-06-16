Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Animated Series on Amazon

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is coming to Amazon, and a big name is involved. Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in the animated series.

Genius Brands revealed more about the new animated series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Created by Stan Lee as one of his final projects, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, which will premiere in 2021 on Amazon in the U.S., is co-produced by Genius Brands with China’s Alibaba Group, Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Schwarzenegger, who also serves as executive producer, lends his voice as the lead character in the series. Co-creator of Deadpool, Fabian Nicieza, who has sold over 100 million comic books worldwide, is scripting the series. Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, Paul Wachter, CEO of Main Street Advisors, and President of POW! Entertainment, Gill Champion, also serve as executive producers. Mr. Schwarzenegger commented, “I am honored to help realize Stan’s vision of creating a children’s cartoon series that not only entertains with superhero adventures, but also imparts valuable lessons about the importance of health, exercise, nutrition, anti-bullying, and diversity. Andy Heyward is one of the industry’s most respected producers of children’s programming and working together we will be able to bring to life our shared vision of ‘content with a purpose,’ which parents can enjoy alongside their children while taking comfort in the moral and educational focus.” Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO, Genius Brands, noted, “We are grateful to have Arnold, not only as a co-producer, but also as a warrant holder, which is a tribute to his belief in both the series and Genius Brands. Not only is Arnold a legendary entertainer and a leading voice in promoting children’s education and fitness, he is a uniquely accomplished investor who brings the perspective of having been Governor of California, the 5th largest economy in the world. I can think of no better or smarter partner.”

