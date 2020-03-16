America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 30 Ratings



Despite declining ratings, it’s clear that America’s Funniest Home Videos isn’t going to be cancelled anytime soon. ABC has already renewed the venerable series for a 31st season which will air as part of the 2020-21 season. Could that be the end? Stay tuned.

Executive produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the ABC television network‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show. Previous hosts include Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 29 of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC averaged a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.46 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series on ABC? Are you surprised that it’s already been renewed for a 31st season?