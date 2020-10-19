America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Ratings



In 2018, America’s Funniest Home Videos was renewed for two more seasons. Season 31 is the final year of that double renewal. Though the ABC show is inexpensive to produce, how long can it last? Will the ongoing pandemic affect the ratings in a negative or positive way? Will America’s Funniest Home Videos be cancelled or renewed for season 32? Stay tuned.

Executive produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the network‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes. Previous hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 30 of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC averaged a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

