American Idol: Season 19 Ratings

This year marks the 19th season of the American Idol series (15 years on FOX, four on ABC). The ratings have dropped a lot over the years but the show typically does well for the alphabet network. Will American Idol be renewed for a 20th season or, could it possibly be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, American Idol features returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest, and Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The Sunday episode of season 18 of American Idol on ABC averaged a 1.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.88 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the American Idol TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 20th season (year five on ABC)?