American Idol: Season 20; Series Renewed for Year Five on ABC

This show keeps singing ABC’s song. The alphabet network has renewed the American Idol TV series for its 20th season (the fifth year on ABC).

A singing competition, American Idol features returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 19 (the fourth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host and Bobby Bones is back as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

On Sundays, the 19th season of American Idol averages a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.98 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to Sunday episodes of season 18, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership.

On Mondays, the 19th season of American Idol averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.85 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to Monday episodes of season 18, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership.

The renewal announcement was made on social media and auditions are getting underway.

Here we go! 🤩 #AmericanIdol will be back for a new season on ABC! pic.twitter.com/LS3XE1jvNS — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 13, 2021

Visit https://t.co/2ruYWenEgA to start the journey to becoming #TheNextIdol! — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 13, 2021

Today, the network also renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 32), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season two), and Shark Tank (season 13), Supermarket Sweep (season two).

ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows