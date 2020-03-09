American Idol: Season 18 Ratings (Spring 2020)

Though American Idol isn’t nearly as popular as it was when it aired on FOX, the series still performs well in the ratings for the alphabet network. Will it continue to draw in as many viewers in 2020? Will American Idol be cancelled or renewed for season 19? Stay tuned.

An ABC revival of the music competition series, American Idol airs on Sundays and sometimes on Mondays. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan return as judges in season 18 with Ryan Seacrest as host and Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 17 of American Idol on ABC averaged a 1.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.56 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

