American Idol: Season 19; ABC Kicks Off Auditions for 2020-21 Season

American Idol is getting ready for another season. Auditions for season 19 will start next month, and it will be a virtual affair. The ABC competition series was the first to find a way of continuing production during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the series is doing that again.

This time around the series will visit all 50 states. Dates have already been announced.

ABC revealed more about the audition phase of the new season in a press release. Check that out below.

In its historic third season on ABC, American Idol became the first reality competition series to air remotely with the unprecedented season dominating Sunday nights, claiming the No. 1 position for broadcast series among Adults 18-49 as well as the night’s No. 1 most social show. As previously announced, the star-maker series will return with an all-new season premiering spring 2021. During this season’s first round of auditions, American Idol will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Beginning Aug. 10, “Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever. The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol. “Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change): Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

Find out more by visiting the auditions site of American Idol.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this competition series? Will you watch the new season?