Will there be some sour notes in the 18th season of the American Idol TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Idol is cancelled or renewed for season 19. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 18th season episodes of American Idol here.

An ABC revival of the music competition series, American Idol often airs twice a week. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan return as judges in season 18 with Ryan Seacrest as host and Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.





What do you think? Which season 18 episodes of the American Idol TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that American Idol should be cancelled or renewed for a 19th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.