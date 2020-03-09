Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

American Idol: Season 18 Viewer Votes

Published:

American Idol TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 19?

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Will there be some sour notes in the 18th season of the American Idol TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Idol is cancelled or renewed for season 19. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 18th season episodes of American Idol here.

An ABC revival of the music competition series, American Idol often airs twice a week. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan return as judges in season 18 with Ryan Seacrest as host and Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 18 episodes of the American Idol TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that American Idol should be cancelled or renewed for a 19th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Mark GarmaiseBrian CLinda WhitneyGail Andersonclowney Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mark Garmaise
Reader
Mark Garmaise

The judges are horrible . Get new judges or re-cancel this show .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 3:23 am
Brian C
Reader
Brian C

I loved Idol, but this season is horrible. If it stays this way, it should be cancelled.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 7:06 am
Linda Whitney
Reader
Linda Whitney

Last week they put a woman through who is obsessed with The Bachelor which happens to be on the same network. They even showed clips of it. Instead of the judges giving her the golden ticket Katy Perry called the host of The Bachelor to virtualy give it to her. If that wasnt preplanned I dont know what was. I lost all respect for the show at that point.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 12:27 am
Gail Anderson
Reader
Gail Anderson

Overstayed its welcome!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
February 21, 2020 9:27 pm
clowney
Reader
clowney

Loved Idol since the beginning,will always watch no matter what,never miss an episode!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 7:53 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz