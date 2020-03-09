

Will Kara be victorious in the fifth season of the Supergirl TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Supergirl is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Supergirl here. *Status update below.

A CW action-adventure drama, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, and Staz Nair. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. In season five, National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Gonzalo). As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges from rival reporter William Dey (Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of his sister Lena (McGrath) who is also Supergirl’s best friend.



What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Supergirl TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Supergirl on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Supergirl for a sixth season.