Will Kara be victorious in the fifth season of the Supergirl TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Supergirl is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Supergirl here. *Status update below.
A CW action-adventure drama, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, and Staz Nair. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. In season five, National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Gonzalo). As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges from rival reporter William Dey (Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of his sister Lena (McGrath) who is also Supergirl’s best friend.
What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Supergirl TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Supergirl on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Supergirl for a sixth season.
Love this show. SuperGirl tackles issues that other shows are afraid to tackle because it might effect their ratings. The show is inclusive of all people. The sisterly bond between Kara and Alex shows kids who are with foster parents or adopted already that siblings do not have to be blood relatives to love each other. The show stresses love, family, friendship and shows what can be done when you work as a team and have supportive people behind you. Season five has been fantastic.
Plot is too much about political agendas.
Earlier plots were more interesting.
What political agenda does season 5 have? Serious question. What has been political so far?
Supergirl is a great show should be renewed
Should be renewed it’s a good show
Too much girl, on girl, info
I suspect with William we are going to get some girl on boy. He seems to be Kara’s new love interest.