Extended Family: Cancelled by NBC; No Season Two for Tuesday Night Comedy Series

This unique family is moving out. NBC has cancelled Extended Family so that viewers won’t be seeing a second season of the sitcom. The first season of 13 episodes finished airing in March.

A comedy series, the Extended Family TV show stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney. In the story, Jim Kearney (Cryer) and Julia Mariano (Spencer) have had an amicable divorce. So, they decide to continue to raise their kids, Jimmy Jr. (Sweeney) and Grace (Capanna), at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey Schultz (Faison), the owner of the Boston Celtics (his favorite team), enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Extended Family averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The show was one of NBC’s weaker scripted performers but did draw better ratings than Lopez vs Lopez, which was renewed for a third season today.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Extended Family TV series? Are you disappointed it wasn’t renewed for a second season?

